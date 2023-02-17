Share:

Tax evasion aided by lawyers maneuvering various laws is done universally but is rarely done so defiantly and openly as is the practice in Pakistan. Financial crimes and tax evasion are considered a conspiracy against the state in the developed world and those caught face strict punishments. No system of governance can function without tax revenues levied uniformly on all sources of income and rule of law and constitution.

Pakistan today is facing a financial economic crisis, whose enormity threatens our national security and state sovereignty. The problem is not with tax amnesty schemes, which if implemented in the true spirit of laws and regulations can widen the tax net and increase revenues, but the lack of political will and honesty of those in power to penalize those who defiantly refuse to pay taxes and declare all their taxable incomes.

The defiance with which tax is evaded and the ease of doing undocumented business in Pakistan and the conflicts of interests of its paid bureaucracy haunt this country. When over 55% of all commercial business ventures are owned by foundations enjoying tax exemptions and subsidies, then the economy is bound to collapse. Real estate business where black money is parked enjoys repeated tax amnesty schemes and minimal taxation. Foreign debts are sought to meet the development budget, with absolutely no fiscal space for development projects and providing relief to citizens. The burden of foreign debts and loans escalates beyond the limit, and the state becomes insolvent. Pakistan is facing this crisis.

Even in Karachi, the financial capital of Pakistan, most business ventures, including posh restaurants located on the seafront cantonment refuse to accept credit cards. The same is the situation in other parts of the country. All this is done defiantly in the know of FBR and law enforcement.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Karachi.