CALIFORNIA - US actress Raquel Welch, often credited with paving the way for modern day action heroines in Hollywood films, has died at the age of 82. The star passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning after a brief illness, her manager said. Welch became an international star symbol in the 1960s, widely remembered for playing a cavewoman role in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C. She also won a Golden Globe for her role in 1974’s The Three Musketeers. Born Jo-Raquel Tejada in 1940, Welch grew up in California, where she won teen beauty pageants and later became a local weather forecaster.

During a brief stint in Dallas, Texas, the divorced mother-of-two modelled for the Neiman Marcus clothing store and worked as a cocktail waitress. Her big break came in 1964 soon after she moved back to California, when she scored cameos in A House Is Not A Home.