KASUR - US Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole has visited Kasur Tanneries Waste Management Agency (KTWMA), local tanneries, Shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah and Ganda Singh Border, here on Thursday. U.S Consulate Political and Economic Sec­tion Chief Cathleen Jiblesco, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, Additional Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Jaffar Chaudhry, Deputy Director Development Saad-bin-Shabbir and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner presented a bouquet to the US Consul General on his arrival at the DC Office and briefed about the historic, social and cultural importance of the city.

During his visit to Kasur Tanneries Waste Management Agency, William K. Makaneole was briefed about the performance of the KTWMA plant. He also checked the working of various sec­tions of water treatment plant.

He witnessed the procedure of leather making during local tanneries visit.

William K. Makaneole laid floral wreath on the grave of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah and partici­pated in the Mehfil-e-Samaa. He also witnessed parade at Ganda Singh Border.