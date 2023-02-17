Share:

US President Joe Biden's physician released the results of his medical examination Thursday, saying Biden "remains fit for duty."

In a memo, Dr. Kevin O’Connor also said that Biden "fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," O’Connor wrote.

The physical took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“This physical has included specialty consultation with several of our Presidential Specialty Consultants from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. These specialties have included Optometry, Dentistry, Orthopedics (Foot and Ankle), Orthopedics (Spine), Podiatry, Physical Therapy, Neurology, Cardiology, Radiology and Dermatology,” said O’Connor.

“My conclusions have been further informed through discussions with several of my fellow professors from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.”

This marked Biden’s second physical as president. He last took a physical examination on Nov. 19, 2021.

Biden turned 80 in November, meaning he would be 82 if he decides to run for a second presidential term in 2024.

Biden, already the oldest president to be sworn into office at 78, would surpass that milestone if he won reelection.