The United States has reaffirmed the commitment to advancing bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

This was conveyed by US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed in Islamabad.

Counselor Chollet expressed US solidarity and support with Pakistan and its people in recovery from the 2022 floods.

In his remarks, the Foreign Secretary expressed satisfaction on the second Mid-level Defence Dialogue between the two countries and the upcoming trade and investment framework investment agreement council meeting in Washington D.C.

He emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation through the institutionalized dialogues in trade and investment, energy, security, climate change and health. He stressed the need to expand cooperation in agriculture, education, IT and Science and Technology.