Saturday, February 17, 2024
169 newsletters, 30 road safety programs aired on Web TV to educate road users

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Following the spe­cial directives of Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islama­bad Capital Police formally launched Web TV in August 2023, a public relations of­ficer said on Friday. He said that, since its incep­tion not only news bulle­tins but also traffic related awareness videos are re­leased on web TV regular­ly for awareness of the citi­zens of Islamabad. 

Moreover, 169 news­letters have been aired on Web TV, while 30 road safety programs have also been aired to educate cit­izens about road safety, which plays an important role in educating citizens about the rules and regu­lations of road safety. As Is­lamabad Capital Police is responsible for the protec­tion of life and property of the citizens, it also provides opportunities to keep them fully aware of the regular situations and events of Is­lamabad Capital Police. In order to provide awareness to the citizens about traffic rules and road safety, spe­cial teams are providing awareness to the public in different areas of the city.

