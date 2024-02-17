2 held involved in illegal currency business

PESHAWAR - FIA Commercial Bank­ing Circle Peshawar conducted a grand op­eration by arresting two alleged accused in­volved in illegal currency (hundi) business here on Friday morning, FIA spokesman said.

He said, on the directive given by the Di­rector Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, the crackdown continues against the elements involved in the illegal hundi business. The spokesman said that the FUA team arrested 2 suspects during raid operations.

Karimullah and Shahzad Ahmed Umar are among the arrested accused, he informed.

The accused were arrested from Mingora Swat and Deans Chowk Saddar Bazar Pesha­war. Domestic and foreign currency recov­ered from the accused during the raid. Giv­ing complete details, the spokesman said that a total of Rs1350,000, 400 Saudi riyals, 150 Qatari riyals and 500 Chinese yen were recovered from the accused. Hundi referenc­es and records related to foreign currency were also recovered from the accused. The accused could not satisfy the authorities re­garding the recovered currency. Cases were registered against the accused with further investigation underway, the Spokesman said