Action against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in G-13, G-14 in full swing

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government Em­ployees Housing Author­ity (FGEHA)’s operation against unauthorized com­mercial use of residential buildings in Sectors G-13 and G-14 of the federal cap­ital was in full swing.

In this regard the author­ity has already issued no­tices to the owners of ille­gal and unauthorized use of residential properties for commercial purposes in the sectors, sources in the FGEHA told APP.

As per the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulation 2020, they said the FGEHA has decided to take legal action against property owners involved in unlawful or un­authorized commercial use of residential buildings in the sectors.”