Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Action against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in G-13, G-14 in full swing

APP
February 17, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Federal Government Em­ployees Housing Author­ity (FGEHA)’s operation against unauthorized com­mercial use of residential buildings in Sectors G-13 and G-14 of the federal cap­ital was in full swing.

In this regard the author­ity has already issued no­tices to the owners of ille­gal and unauthorized use of residential properties for commercial purposes in the sectors, sources in the FGEHA told APP.

As per the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulation 2020, they said the FGEHA has decided to take legal action against property owners involved in unlawful or un­authorized commercial use of residential buildings in the sectors.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024