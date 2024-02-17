Action against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in G-13, G-14 in full swing

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA)’s operation against unauthorized commercial use of residential buildings in Sectors G-13 and G-14 of the federal capital was in full swing.
In this regard the authority has already issued notices to the owners of illegal and unauthorized use of residential properties for commercial purposes in the sectors, sources in the FGEHA told APP.
As per the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulation 2020, they said the FGEHA has decided to take legal action against property owners involved in unlawful or unauthorized commercial use of residential buildings in the sectors.”