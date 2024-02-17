Ambassador assures cooperation for making ICCI BOC successful in Dubai

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Fais­al Niaz Tirmizi Friday said that his Embassy would ex­tend all possible coopera­tion to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try in making the Business Opportunities Conference (BOC) a landmark event.

Talking to President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, who called on him, the am­bassador lauded ICCI for organizing the next edition of its BOC in Dubai in the first week of March 2024, said a press release re­ceived here today.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan and UAE have great potential to strength­en business relations and set up joint ventures. He stressed that a series of BOC-like events should be organized by the Paki­stani Chambers of Com­merce in UAE to explore all untapped areas of bilater­al cooperation and expand economic relations. He said that his Embassy would ex­tend all possible coopera­tion to ICCI in making the BOC a landmark event.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Ahsan Zafar Bakht­awari said that ICCI has al­ready held successful BOCs in Turkey, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan and the Cham­ber has planned to orga­nize the next edition of BOC in Dubai, which is a hub of business and invest­ment activities.

He said that a 160-mem­ber delegation of ICCI rep­resenting real estate, con­struction, IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food pro­cessing and packaging, light engineering, logistics, fran­chising, tourism, and oth­er sectors would attend the BOC and Award Ceremony.