Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan visits Pir House Bari Imam

Islamabad - Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari visited Pir House Bari Imam Sarkar to meet with Pir Syed Ali Haider Gilani, informed a spokes­man on Friday. The am­bassador shared that he was honored to meet Care­taker Darbar Hazrat Bari Imam (RA) Pir Syed Haid­er Ali Gilani at Pir House Bari Imam, adding that Pa­kistan and Nepal resolve to strengthen their ties.

Also, the matters relat­ing to bilteral relations, re­ligious, spiritual and so­cial relations came under discussion between the Ambdassor and Pir of Bari Imam Sarkar. Speaking on the occasion, Pir Syed Haid­er Ali Gilani said that Islam is religion of peace, broth­erhood and tranquility.