Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan visits Pir House Bari Imam

Islamabad - Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari visited Pir House Bari Imam Sarkar to meet with Pir Syed Ali Haider Gilani, informed a spokesman on Friday. The ambassador shared that he was honored to meet Caretaker Darbar Hazrat Bari Imam (RA) Pir Syed Haider Ali Gilani at Pir House Bari Imam, adding that Pakistan and Nepal resolve to strengthen their ties.
Also, the matters relating to bilteral relations, religious, spiritual and social relations came under discussion between the Ambdassor and Pir of Bari Imam Sarkar. Speaking on the occasion, Pir Syed Haider Ali Gilani said that Islam is religion of peace, brotherhood and tranquility.