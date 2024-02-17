Another independent candidate joins PML-N

An independent candidate from Peshawar, Malik Tariq Awan, joined the Muslim League (N) on Saturday.

Malik Tariq Awan attended a meeting with PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. The provincial president of the Muslim League (N), Ameer Muqam, was also present on the occasion.

It is to be mentioned here that independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan was elected from PK 83.

Earlier, six more independent candidates, who emerged victorious in the General Elections 2024 announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).