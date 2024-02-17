Saturday, February 17, 2024
Arrangements for SSC annual exam reviewed

Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   A meeting of the Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education Faisala­bad was held in the chair of Commissioner/Chairperson Board Silwat Saeed on Fri­day in which arrangements for annual secondary school certificate examination2024 were reviewed. It was told in the meeting that a total 561 examination centers had been set up in four dis­tricts of the board’s region to facilitate candidates near to their homes which is commencing from March 1. The commissioner directed for conducting examination transparently, finalising staff duties and establishment of control rooms at four dis­tricts in addition to appoint­ing focal persons at training centres. Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rahman, Controller Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali and COs Education of four dis­tricts were also present.

