Barrister Gohar demands inquiry of Commissioner’s election allegations

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has demanded declaring election in Rawalpindi division as null and void.

It is to be mentioned here that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha has resigned from his post over accepting responsibility of alleged rigging in elections 2024.

Chattha admitted that the rigging took place in election and candidates who were leading in their constituencies with over 70,000 votes were converted to losers with the help of fake seals under his watch.

Barrister Gohar demanded an immediate inquiry of rigging allegations claimed by the Commissioner Rawalpindi division.

He said the Commissioner when saying that the winning candidates were defeated, he must tell, which candidates were winning. “We were winning the election according to form 45 but later our candidates were defeated with form 47,” PTI leader said.

Barrister Gohar said that the Commissioner’s statement is very serious. “We have to open the Pandora’s Box if we move towards a new election,” he added.