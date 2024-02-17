Caretaker setup initiated major steps to ensure economic stability: PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed that NEPRA and Karachi Electric should jointly find a solution to the problems being faced by K-Electric on a priority basis and submit a report in this regard at the earliest.
The PM vowed to continue making efforts to solve problems confronting the country’s economy till the last day in office.
He said the interim government, in a short span of time, remained successful in solving some major and long-standing problems to put the country on the path towards economic stability. He issued these directives while chairing a review meeting regarding various issues of Karachi Electric in Islamabad on Friday.
The Prime Minister said it is the foremost priority of the government to provide all facilities to the international investors and business community for foreign investment in the country. He said the government has achieved positive results by following this basic principle. The delegation of Karachi Electric expressed its gratitude to the Prime Minister and his team for solving the long-standing problems of K-Electric. The Prime Minister, on the occasion, assured that remaining problems faced by Karachi Electric would also be resolved on priority basis. He said the government is trying to remove all obstacles in the way of uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Karachi. The problems of Karachi Electric and suggestions for their solution were presented to the meeting. He also welcomed the signing of interconnection agreement between National Transmission and Dispatch Company and Karachi Electric yesterday.