Caretaker setup initiated major steps to ensure economic stability: PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar has direct­ed that NEPRA and Karachi Electric should jointly find a solution to the problems being faced by K-Electric on a prior­ity basis and submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

The PM vowed to continue making efforts to solve problems confronting the country’s econo­my till the last day in office.

He said the interim gov­ernment, in a short span of time, remained successful in solving some major and long-standing problems to put the country on the path towards economic stability. He issued these directives while chairing a review meeting regarding various issues of Karachi Elec­tric in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said it is the foremost priority of the government to provide all fa­cilities to the internation­al investors and business community for foreign in­vestment in the country. He said the government has achieved positive re­sults by following this ba­sic principle. The delega­tion of Karachi Electric expressed its gratitude to the Prime Minister and his team for solving the long-standing problems of K-Electric. The Prime Minister, on the occasion, assured that remaining problems faced by Kara­chi Electric would also be resolved on priority basis. He said the government is trying to remove all obsta­cles in the way of uninter­rupted power supply to the residents of Karachi. The problems of Karachi Electric and suggestions for their solution were presented to the meet­ing. He also welcomed the signing of interconnection agreement between Na­tional Transmission and Dispatch Company and Karachi Electric yesterday.