CECVE launches plan to equip police with modern skills

PESHAWAR - Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CECVE) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated a comprehensive program to enhance the capabilities of the police force in community policing, aiming to eradicate violent extremism. Under the direction of Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer, a training workshop was organized in District Orakzai, attended by DPO Salahuddin Kundi, administrative officers, and other police personnel.
Deputy Director General Dr. Irfan and Manager Enforcement Farooq Khan delivered a presentation, emphasizing the effective implementation of community policing with local support to combat crime, particularly violent extremism. Dr. Irfan highlighted that developed societies rely on cooperation between law enforcement agencies and local leaders, fostering trust and security. The workshop proposed measures for positive community relations, local dispute resolution, and addressing residents’ concerns.
The Centre of Excellence committed to facilitating dialogue and enhancing understanding between law enforcement and the community, offering training in data analysis and digital platforms. The training will equip officers to identify crime patterns, allocate resources efficiently, and improve communication with the community. Emphasis will also be placed on recognizing and respecting diverse perspectives within the community.