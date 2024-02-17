CECVE launches plan to equip police with modern skills

PESHAWAR - Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extrem­ism (CECVE) in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa has initiated a comprehensive program to enhance the capabilities of the police force in communi­ty policing, aiming to eradi­cate violent extremism. Un­der the direction of Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Of­ficer, a training workshop was organized in District Or­akzai, attended by DPO Sala­huddin Kundi, administrative officers, and other police per­sonnel.

Deputy Director General Dr. Irfan and Manager Enforce­ment Farooq Khan delivered a presentation, emphasiz­ing the effective implemen­tation of community policing with local support to combat crime, particularly violent ex­tremism. Dr. Irfan highlighted that developed societies rely on cooperation between law enforcement agencies and lo­cal leaders, fostering trust and security. The workshop proposed measures for posi­tive community relations, lo­cal dispute resolution, and ad­dressing residents’ concerns.

The Centre of Excellence committed to facilitating di­alogue and enhancing un­derstanding between law enforcement and the com­munity, offering training in data analysis and digital plat­forms. The training will equip officers to identify crime pat­terns, allocate resources effi­ciently, and improve commu­nication with the community. Emphasis will also be placed on recognizing and respect­ing diverse perspectives within the community.