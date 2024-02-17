CM Naqvi unveils upgraded emergency block at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE - In a significant development, Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Syed Mohsin Naqvi inau­gurated the newly upgraded emergency block at the Chil­dren’s Hospital on Friday. No­tably, the Chief Minister was accompanied by young blood cancer patients, Kaina’at and Abdul Mufti Hanaan, along with donor Sher Baz, to offi­ciate the inauguration of the enhanced OPD block.

During his visit, CM Naqvi toured various floors, engag­ing with doctors and faculty members who lauded the hospital’s advancements, at­tributing them to the Chief Minister’s unwavering efforts.

Expressing admiration for the hospital’s transforma­tion, CM Naqvi emphasized the need for all stakeholders to consider the hospital as their own abode, urging them to prioritize its welfare. He stressed the significance of a sense of ownership among healthcare professionals to uphold the hospital’s stan­dards of excellence.

Furthermore, CM Naqvi reviewed the hospital’s in­formation management sys­tem at the reception counter, where the OPD pharmacy, pa­tient admissions, discharges, and medical store have been seamlessly integrated for efficient management. He commended the upgraded OPD block for its state-of-the-art facilities.

Acknowledging the tire­less efforts of the health and C&W departments in swiftly completing the challenging task, CM Naqvi directed for the provision of additional benches in the waiting area to ensure comfortable seat­ing for attendants.

The event was also attend­ed by Provincial Minister Dr. Javed Akram, health secre­tary, secretary of C&W, com­missioner of Lahore, and other dignitaries.