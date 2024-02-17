CM sets 10 days deadline for Services Hospital lab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi visited the Servic­es Hospital to monitor the construction of a new lab and diagnostic center at its front. The CM set a deadline of 10 days, adding that the project should be complet­ed with accelerated speed. The lab and diagnostic cen­ter would help earn revenue for the hospital, the CM said and directed Principal SIMS to get it completed under his supervision.

Provincial Ministers Dr Ja­ved Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, health sec­retary, secretary C&W, com­missioner Lahore and others were also present.