Commissioner chairs meeting regarding anti polio campaign

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio on Friday in the committee room of the Commissioner’s Office. He said that the health department and related departments should play an active role in making the national anti-polio campaign that started on February 26 successful in the division and administer polio drops to every child up to five years of age according to the set target. To get better results for the campaign, the commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of the health department, said that they should complete all the arrangements including the preparation of a better micro-plan for the success of the national anti-polio campaign, the training of the teams, in addition to covering the refuse.