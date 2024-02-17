Saturday, February 17, 2024
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding anti polio campaign

February 17, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Commissioner Shaheed Bena­zirabad Division Syed Muham­mad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio on Friday in the committee room of the Com­missioner’s Office. He said that the health department and re­lated departments should play an active role in making the national anti-polio campaign that started on February 26 successful in the division and administer polio drops to every child up to five years of age ac­cording to the set target. To get better results for the campaign, the commissioner while giv­ing instructions to the officers of the health department, said that they should complete all the arrangements including the preparation of a better micro-plan for the success of the na­tional anti-polio campaign, the training of the teams, in addi­tion to covering the refuse.

