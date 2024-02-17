Commissioner Chattha suffers from mental issues for ‘quite some time’: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, who he described as a “friend”, has had mental health issues for “quite some time”.

“I think that in that regard there was some treatment underway,” Sanaullah said while speaking to a news channel.

He said that the punishment for rigging an election does not amount to a death sentence as stated by the commissioner.

“He says that he should be hanged at a chowk when there is no such law or provision of hanging people in Pakistan,” he said.