Committee set up for adopting Sahiwal recycling model to ensure twin cities’ cleanliness: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion Liaqat Ali Chatta on Friday said that a special committee has been formed to improve the sani­tation conditions of the twin cities, comprising Islamabad and Rawal­pindi administration, Capital De­velopment Authority and Canton­ment Boards.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office regarding water supply and sanitation system of the twin cities.

President Rawalpindi Board Brigadier (R) Ijaz Qamar Kayani, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Man­agement Company Saqib Rafiq, MD Rana Sajid Safdar, Hanif Abbasi, CDA members and other concerned officers were present in the meet­ing. The Commissioner said that it had been observed that even after great efforts, the cleanliness situ­ation in the twin cities was not up to mark and to resolve the issue, a committee had been set up which will present Sahiwal-style recycling model on next Monday,

He said that the model would be immediately launched in the twin cities after the forum’s approval.

He directed the RWMC to make arrangements for its essential ma­chinery which was completely de­funct at present and include it in the upcoming Annual Development Programme to overcome the short­age of resources in cleanliness ac­tivities. Chatta further said that the second important task of the com­mittee was to deal with the rising issue of water deficiency.

He said that according to World Health Organization standards, the shortage of clean drinking water in the twin cities was around 47 percent which will increase with the passage of time and popula­tion expansion. The Commissioner informed that Sahiwal Division was self-generating 35 percent of its budget through garbage recycling.

He said that around 2,300 tons of garbage was lifted daily in Rawal­pindi while as par the Sahiwal model, a major portion of the gar­bage would be recycled while only 30 percent of the remaining waste would be left for disposal.

Laiqat added that after adopting Sahiwal model the cost of disposal would be significantly reduced and at the same time income would be started from recycling.

He urged the residents to coop­erate with the sanitation staff in making the city neat and clean as no campaign could be successful without the active participation of the people.

Liaqat asked the residents not to set the garbage on fire and throw the waste in the bins placed in ev­ery corner of the city.

He said that RWMC had displayed banners across the city to inform citizens about the hazards of smog.