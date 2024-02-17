Saturday, February 17, 2024
Dacoit killed, twopedestrians hurt during police ‘encounter’in DG Khan

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DG KHAN  -  A dacoit was killed while two pedestrians sus­tained injuries during police encounter as armed dacoits were fleeing after committing motorcycle dacoity with a citizen in the limits of Kala police station. According to details, armed dacoits tried to snatch a motorcycle from a citi­zen in Kala Colony in the limits of Kala police station. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot. 

The dacoits opened fire on the police team and the local people. A dacoit named Bilal alias Bilali died with the firing of his accomplices while two pedestrians Irshad Hussain and Khadim Hussain also sustained bullet injuries.

SHO Kala arrested the accused and shifted to the police station. The enraged public tried to torture the dacoits and police team. SP Investi­gation Bakhtiar Ahmad with a heavy police con­tingent reached the spot. Kala Police launched further legal action.

Our Staff Reporter

