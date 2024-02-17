David Wiese excited for another PSL 9, praises Captain Shaheen Afridi

Lahore Qalandars' seasoned all-rounder David Wiese expressed his enthusiasm for yet another exhilarating season with the franchise, highlighting his deep-rooted connection with the team spanning six fruitful years.

In a candid interview, Wiese reminisced how the team provided him with a lifeline when opportunities elsewhere seemed scarce. "Lahore Qalandars gave me a chance when I was not playing anywhere," he affirmed, emphasizing his enduring gratitude towards the franchise.

Acknowledging the fierce competition in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Wiese acknowledged the strength of rival teams while underlining Lahore Qalandars' determination to clinch the title for the third consecutive time. "Other teams are also strong, there will be tough matches in PSL. There will be little pressure on us to win the title for the third time in a row," he admitted, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Wiese hailed Shaheen Afridi's leadership prowess, describing him as a "brilliant captain" who leads by example. "Whatever decision Shaheen Afridi takes, the entire team supports him," he asserted, emphasizing the collective resolve to rally behind their captain.

Furthermore, Wiese highlighted the team's ethos of unity, describing Lahore Qalandars as more than just a team but a close-knit family. "Lahore Qalandars is not just like a team but a family," he remarked, emphasizing the sense of belonging and camaraderie within the squad.