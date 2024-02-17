Defence experts for strategic adaptation to innovations in space, cyber and AI

ISLAMABAD - The defence experts at a seminar here Friday highlighted the need for strategic adaptation to innovations in space, cyber, AI, and more as they discussed the in­fluence of technological advancements on the character of warfare.

The Centre for Aero­space & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad hosted a seminar titled ‘Shift­ing Battlefields: Impact of Emerging Technologies on the Character of Warfare in South Asia’. The event convened distinguished experts from defence, tech­nology, and academic sec­tors to discuss the trans­formative role of emerging technologies in modern warfare, with a particular focus on South Asia.

Air Marshal Farooq Habib (Retd), Senior Di­rector at CASS, opened the seminar by stress­ing the complexity and unpredictability of technological evolution in military contexts. He emphasised the neces­sity for Pakistan’s de­fence sector to adapt and evolve in response to these advancements to maintain strategic and tactical superiority.

Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz (Retd), for­mer President of the National Defense Uni­versity, in his keynote address, underscored the profound influ­ence of technological advancements on the character of warfare. He predicted a techno­logical upheaval, high­lighting the need for strategic adaptation to innovations in space, cyber, AI, and more. General Riaz called for a revision of traditional warfare strategies to in­clude emerging technol­ogies that are redefin­ing conflict dynamics.

Fawad Zahir, a De­fence and Strategic Studies Expert, focused on the importance of airpower, enhanced by big data analysis, quan­tum computing, and

Machine Learning. He urged for robust civilian-military collaboration to harness technologi­cal advancements for defence purposes. He also strongly advocated strategic investment in technologies that align with Pakistan’s core de­fence needs given the country’s budgetary constraints. Prof. Dr Yas­ar Ayaz, Chairman/ CPD of the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), highlighted AI’s potential to revolution­ise warfare, marking it the third major evolu­tion after gunpowder and nuclear power. He stressed the importance of indigenous develop­ment of AI technolo­gies to ensure strategic autonomy and techno­logical sovereignty, high­lighting the need for a balance between inno­vation and regulatory oversight.

Khawaja Mohammad Ali, a cyber security, data privacy, and digital forensics expert, delin­eated the critical role of cyber operations in modern conflict, ad­vocating for the estab­lishment of a national cybersecurity author­ity; extensive training and awareness pro­grammes; cyber diplo­macy; and indigenous development in cyber­security solutions.