Democracy brings economic stability, affirms US official

KARACHI - The Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the United States Mission in Pakistan, Andrew Schofer, reinforced US efforts to promote democracy, economic growth, and women’s economic empowerment, and to further strengthen ties with the people of Pakistan during his visit to Karachi between February 13-16. “We are committed to deepening our partnership with Pakistan and working together on our shared priorities that promote democracy, inclusive economic growth, and stability in the region. This visit to Karachi is the reflection of our commitment to our continued engagement with diverse stakeholders and reinforcing our bilateral ties,” said DCM Schofer. DCM Schofer stated the United States demonstrated its support for the people of Sindh during the time of climate disaster and post-floods recovery efforts by extending over $215 million in support for Sindh since 2022.With a focus on education, clean water, malnutrition, and healthcare, the United States, he said, has been actively engaged in supporting the people of Sindh in their efforts to recover from the floods and build disaster resilience.