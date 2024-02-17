Democracy brings economic stability, affirms US official

KARACHI - The Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the United States Mission in Pakistan, Andrew Schofer, reinforced US efforts to promote democracy, eco­nomic growth, and women’s economic empowerment, and to further strengthen ties with the people of Pakistan during his visit to Karachi be­tween February 13-16. “We are committed to deepening our partnership with Paki­stan and working together on our shared priorities that promote democracy, inclusive economic growth, and stabil­ity in the region. This visit to Karachi is the reflection of our commitment to our contin­ued engagement with diverse stakeholders and reinforcing our bilateral ties,” said DCM Schofer. DCM Schofer stated the United States demonstrat­ed its support for the people of Sindh during the time of climate disaster and post-floods recovery efforts by ex­tending over $215 million in support for Sindh since 2022.With a focus on education, clean water, malnutrition, and healthcare, the United States, he said, has been actively en­gaged in supporting the peo­ple of Sindh in their efforts to recover from the floods and build disaster resilience.