Democracy in Decline

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) report on the state of democracy around the world offers some very valu­able insights on the trends in the previous year and what should be expected this year. Titled “Age of Conflict,” the report is a screaming tale of the declining democratic standards in the world. While the Asian region saw a general decline in scores per country, Pakistan’s downgrade by eleven points on the De­mocracy Index is alarming. Out of the four categories that EIU classifies countries into, Pakistan has moved down from the hy­brid regime category to authoritarian.

This decline in the score is, however, not unexpected. With the tumultuous year that 2023 has been, one can assume and pre­dict the fall that EIU’s numbers have announced. Even with the conduct of polls, the report does not see any significant stride in standards of democracy in the country. Seen in isolation, Paki­stan’s slide on the index seems worrying but when we see the bigger picture, it is interesting that only 8% of the world’s pop­ulation has the absolute perks of democracy. And considering that Europe is home to most of this population, the question that do we even need democracy finds its relevance again.

China, though placed in the authoritarian category, has ex­perienced an improvement in scores against some indicators. While India, being in a flawed democracy compartment, still has a very bad score against civil liberties indicators. For a re­gion as diverse as Asia, the electoral process holds no guarantee for a thriving democracy. Judged by the standards of the West, Asia finds itself grappling to touch those benchmarks that are an outcome of a very different way of life and thought. Even by its own standards, North America for the very first time has lost its crown seat to Western Europe.

It would then be appropriate to say that the decline of demo­cratic standards in Pakistan reflects broader, worldwide trends of eroding democratic institutions and declining trust in main­stream political processes. The case of China demonstrates that even an alternate system can guarantee the protections that EIU measures against certain indicators under the umbrella of de­mocracy. In that case, the umbrella will have a different name.