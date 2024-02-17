Dussen, Farhan power Lahore Qalandars to strong start in PSL 9 opener

Rassie van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan's stellar half-centuries propelled Lahore Qalandars to an imposing 196-run target against Islamabad United in the electrifying opener of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at the bustling Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, saw Van der Dussen and Farhan stand out with top-scoring innings. He smashed a commanding 71, while Farhan contributed a valuable 57 to the scoreboard.

The opening duo of Farhan and Fakhar Zaman laid a solid foundation, amassing 67 runs in just 6.3 overs before Fakhar was dismissed by Shadab Khan for 13 runs. Dussen then joined Farhan at the crease, adding 22 runs before Farhan was caught by Tymal Mills after scoring 57 runs off 36 balls, including eight fours and a six.

The match's momentum continued to build with a thrilling third-wicket partnership between Dussen and Abdullah Shafique, who together added 73 runs. Shafique's cameo of 28 runs off 22 balls, highlighted by three sixes, ended when Mills claimed his wicket.

David Wiese then stepped in, briefly electrifying the crowd with a four and a six before being caught by Hales off Naseem Shah, contributing 14 runs off 8 balls. The final over, delivered by Mills, saw the Qalandars amass 17 runs, with Dussen remaining not out at 71 runs off 41 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes.

For Islamabad United, Tymall Mills was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 45 runs, while Shah and captain Khan each took a wicket, setting the stage for a high-octane chase in the season's opening match.