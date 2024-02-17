Saturday, February 17, 2024
ECP constitutes high-level committee on allegations of election rigging by Commissioner Rawalpindi

Web Desk
11:36 PM | February 17, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday constituted a high-level committee on the allegations of election rigging by Commissioner Rawalpindi.

The committee will submit its report to the Election Commission within three days.

According to the spokesperson, a meeting of the Election Commission was held on the allegations of alleged rigging.

In the Election Commission meeting, the allegations leveled by Commissioner Rawalpindi were discussed in detail.

According to the commission, the committee will be headed by senior member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani. Other members include the secretary, special secretary, and additional director general law.

The first meeting of the committee will be held on Sunday. Election Commission member Nisar Durrani will preside over the session.

The committee will record the statements of the DROs of Rawalpindi and the concerned ROs in this regard.

According to the spokesperson, after the report of the committee, a decision will be taken about the contempt of the Election Commission and other legal proceedings against Commissioner Rawalpindi. 

