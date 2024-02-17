ECP names 8 judges to dispose of election petitions

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory body yesterday appointed eight judges as appellate tribunals to dispose of election petitions for National and Provincial Assembly constituencies in both general and by-elections. “In accordance with Section 140 of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan, upon the recommendation of the respective chief justices, has appointed judges from various high courts to serve as election tribunals, effective immediately,” said ECP spokesman, mentioning that the step was taken to ensure speedy implementation over objections. According to the plan, five judges will serve as tribunals in Sindh province, while three will do so in Balochistan. In Sindh province, Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry will handle petitions concerning constituencies in the Revenue Division of Karachi. Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro will dispose of petitions concerning constituencies in the Revenue Division of Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad.