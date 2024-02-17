ECP names 8 judges to dispose of election petitions

ISLAMABAD - The top election regula­tory body yesterday appoint­ed eight judges as appellate tribunals to dispose of elec­tion petitions for Nation­al and Provincial Assembly constituencies in both gen­eral and by-elections. “In ac­cordance with Section 140 of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pa­kistan, upon the recommen­dation of the respective chief justices, has appointed judg­es from various high courts to serve as election tribu­nals, effective immediately,” said ECP spokesman, men­tioning that the step was tak­en to ensure speedy imple­mentation over objections. According to the plan, five judges will serve as tribu­nals in Sindh province, while three will do so in Baloch­istan. In Sindh province, Jus­tice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry will handle peti­tions concerning constituen­cies in the Revenue Division of Karachi. Justice Muham­mad Iqbal Kalhoro will dis­pose of petitions concerning constituencies in the Reve­nue Division of Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad.