ECP rejects Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has strongly rejected the allegations made by the Rawalpindi Commissioner against the chief election commissioner.

In a press statement, it added, “No official of the commission gave any instruction to the Rawalpindi commissioner for change in the election results.”

It said the matter would be investigated.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations levelled by the Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner or the election commission and no official of the election commission never issued any instructions regarding changing the election results to the Commissioner Rawalpindi."

"Neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO or presiding officer, nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of elections. However, the election commission will conduct an inquiry into the matter as soon as possible,” it added.