EPA’s enforcement team confiscates over 25kg banned single-use plastics in D-17

ISLAMABAD - The enforcement team of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Friday confiscated over 25 kilogrammes (kgs) of single-use plastic bags and issued three warnings to the perpetrators for vio­lating the ban on one-time-use polythene bags being imposed in the federal capital.

The violators namely Pak-Cash & Carry, Labaik Bak­ers and Islamabad Mart at D-17 sector have been issued warnings whereas all hotels and market associations were consulted again and again to stop the use of pro­hibited single-use plastics under its slogan, “SAY NO TO SINGLE USE PLASTICS”, a Pak-EPA official told APP.

Earlier, the Pak-EPA had converted around 1,985 kgs of confiscated banned single-use polythene bags into green benches and planters in its effort to contain maxi­mum damage to the environment and nature.

“Plastic pollution has become more visible both on land and in waterways around the world. Annually 459.75 Million tons plastic is produced globally. Till 2019 accu­mulatively 9.5 Billion Tons plastic has been produced.