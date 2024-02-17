Everyone needs to play role for country’s prosperity: PU VC

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that everyone has to play a role for the development and prosperity of the country while keeping confidence in oneself. This was stated by him while addressing a national conference on ‘South Asia: Evolving Challenges and Petitioned Op­portunities’ jointly organized by PU Center for South Asian Studies and Paigham-e-Pakistan here on Fri­day. Director CSAS Prof Dr Naheed S. Goraya, Presi­dent Centers of Pakistan International Relations Amna Munawar Awan, senior journalist Syed Moeed Jaffri, faculty members, researchers and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the participants, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that everyone knows the challenges facing the South Asian region and their solutions, but the prob­lem is implementation. He said that researchers and teachers of higher education institutions talk about problems and solutions through research journals and media, which policy makers usually do not value. He said that even the biggest problem of the world can be solved through dialogue.

The PU VC said that in the age of digital me­dia, access to information has not been a major issue, but instead of increasing harmony, it has increased chaos. He said that educational centers that are aware of the problems need the patron­age of government institutions to get them out of the financial crisis, for which the policies should be expedited. He said that the youth are the future of Pakistan, from whom we hope for the better­ment of the country. Speaking on the occasion, Amna Munawar Awan said that the South Asian region was of worldwide importance due to its geo-political situation. She said that Pak-India re­lations and peace in Afghanistan were essential for the development of the region. She said that this was the era of digital media, to take advantage of which we all have to work on the narrative of Pakistan’s ambassador across the world.