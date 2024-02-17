Ex- judge Naqvi says SJC has no power to proceed after his resignation

ISLAMABAD - Former judge of Supreme Court Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has said that after his resig­nation, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has no jurisdic­tion to initiate or continue with any proceedings against him.

The former judge had writ­ten a letter to the SJC Secre­tary, which emerged on Friday.

Justice Naqvi wrote that he was conveyed the Council’s order dated January 12 which showed that proceedings against him continued despite his having resigned and no longer remaining a SC judge after President Arif Alvi ac­cepted his resignation.

Noting that the Council was continuing with the proceed­ings under Article 209 of the Constitution, he stated: “This is to inform that as per the law and the Constitution as it stands today as well as past precedents, the SJC has no ju­risdiction to initiate or contin­ue with any proceedings under Article 209 of the Constitu­tion in any matter pertaining to a person who is no longer holding the office of superi­or court i.e. high court or Su­preme Court.”

The former judge further said that the January 12 order and subsequent proceedings were “illegal and without law­ful authority”. He asserted that the SJC was “acting beyond its jurisdiction”. “Therefore, I am neither obliged nor legally or constitutionally bound to par­ticipate in these proceedings which are without constitu­tional domain,” Justice Naqvi wrote.

Noting that Khawaja Harris Ahmad was representing him before the council, he said the power of attorney extended to the lawyer was “no more in [the] field and has become in­fructuous” as he was no longer the SC judge. “However, to re­solve any ambiguity in this re­gard, the power of attorney is hereby withdrawn and stands cancelled by the undersigned. You are therefore requested to inform the SJC accordingly,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the SJC, head­ed by Chief Justice of Paki­stan Qazi Faez Isa, who is also Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council, and comprises two most senior judges of the Su­preme Court – Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and – La­hore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan Fri­day conducted hearing of the complaints against former SC judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Ak­bar Naqvi in Courtroom No.1 in open court as ex-judge had asked the Council that his case be heard in open court.

During the SJC proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, who is prosecutor in the complaint against Naqvi, produced three more witnesses. They record­ed their statements and sup­plied the documents regarding House No.114-E, Gulberg, La­hore, plots 357, 249 and 222, and two shops in Diyal Singh Mansion.

Mohammad Safdar Khan, another witness, informed that he purchased a House No.114-E, situated in Gulberg, Lahore, from Mazahar Naqvi through registered sale deed, and paid him Rs130 million through two pay orders – one in name of Chaudhry Shehbaz and other in the name of Maza­har Naqvi, and Rs30 lakh in cash.

When the SJC inquired why he had paid Rs50 million to Chaudhry Shahbaz, Safdar re­plied that Mazahar Naqvi had instructed him to make this payment to Chaudhry Shah­baz. Justice Faez pointed out that yesterday Chaudhry Shah­baz told the SJC that he re­ceived one pay order of Rs50 million from Lahore Smart City, Lahore.

Upon that Safdar informed that he had been doing busi­ness with Lahore Smart City for the last 20 years, and as the owner of the housing scheme owed him money, therefore, he had asked the Smart City own­er to pay Rs50 million to Ch Shahbaz.

Later, the SJC deferred the hearing of the case for an in­definite period.