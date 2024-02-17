Fact finding committee presents report toimprove inter boardexam results in Sindh

KARACHI - A fact-finding committee tasked with investigat­ing the decline in passing percentages among first-year students in the 2023 Inter Board exami­nations has submitted its report to the caretaker chief minister of Sindh. Led by NED VC Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, the committee’s findings prompted imme­diate action from the Sindh government. Follow­ing the presentation of the report, the Sindh Chief Minister endorsed the committee’s recommen­dations, signaling a commitment to address the underlying issues affecting student performance. One notable recommendation includes the re­moval of Muhammad Shaheer Waqar from the IT sector, alongside directives to provide additional marks to pre-engineering, pre-medical, and gen­eral science students. The proposed adjustments aim to bolster academic outcomes, with enhance­ments planned for mathematics, physics, chemis­try, botany, and zoology subjects. Additionally, the Sindh government has committed to establishing a clear examination paper pattern and marking scheme prior to the academic year’s commence­ment, ensuring consistency and fairness in as­sessments. Furthermore, plans are underway to expand the number of paper examination centers to 10 and implement an OMR system for MCQs to minimize errors. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of training examination personnel and enforcing strict adherence to the Board of In­termediate Education’s regulations.