Faithful companions

Pets play a significant role in humans’ lives. A pet can be a lifesaver when a human falls into depression. They can encourage you to venture outside for any purpose or reason that may be unknown to the human, helping distract from mental challenges. They also assist in reducing mobile usage, protecting your eyes from excessive screen time. Moreover, pets play a crucial role in security, helping to detect and ward off potential robbers in and around your home.
Dogs have been one of the best companions for humans. They are known for their faithfulness, even sacrificing their lives in various situations to save their human friends. Additionally, dogs provide assistance to individuals who have lost their eyesight, being one of the most loyal animals that never betray their owners. They serve as guardians, protecting all corners of the house when you are away. Having a dog necessitates regular walks, contributing to the owner’s physical and mental well-being.
Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the vital role that pets play in their lives. In our country, Pakistan, there is a negative attitude towards pets, especially dogs. Instances of throwing stones at them send the wrong message to young children, who grow up being fearful of such lovely creatures. All living beings must, therefore, be cared for and looked after, and laws should be made and effectively enforced upon people to prevent such acts of animal cruelty from taking place.
NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,
Hub.