Faithful companions

Pets play a significant role in hu­mans’ lives. A pet can be a life­saver when a human falls into de­pression. They can encourage you to venture outside for any purpose or reason that may be unknown to the human, helping distract from mental challenges. They also as­sist in reducing mobile usage, pro­tecting your eyes from excessive screen time. Moreover, pets play a crucial role in security, helping to detect and ward off potential rob­bers in and around your home.

Dogs have been one of the best companions for humans. They are known for their faithfulness, even sacrificing their lives in var­ious situations to save their hu­man friends. Additionally, dogs provide assistance to individuals who have lost their eyesight, be­ing one of the most loyal animals that never betray their owners. They serve as guardians, protect­ing all corners of the house when you are away. Having a dog ne­cessitates regular walks, contrib­uting to the owner’s physical and mental well-being.

Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the vital role that pets play in their lives. In our coun­try, Pakistan, there is a negative attitude towards pets, especially dogs. Instances of throwing stones at them send the wrong message to young children, who grow up being fearful of such lovely crea­tures. All living beings must, there­fore, be cared for and looked after, and laws should be made and ef­fectively enforced upon people to prevent such acts of animal cruel­ty from taking place.

NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,

Hub.