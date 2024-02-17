Fanciful claims cannot change Pak-Afghan border’s legality: FO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that any self-serving and fanciful claims regarding the legality of the Pak-Afghan border cannot change the facts of geography, history and international law.

In response to media queries regarding remarks of Afghanistan’s interim deputy foreign minister of, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan remained committed to facilitating fully regulated movement of people and goods across the border based on norms of interstate relations. “We will continue to take steps to this end,” she added.

The spokesperson said Afghanistan would be well advised to address Pakistan’s genuine security concerns than try to divert public attention by such unfortunate public pronouncements.