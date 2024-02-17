Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fanciful claims cannot change Pak-Afghan border’s legality: FO

Fanciful claims cannot change Pak-Afghan border’s legality: FO
Web Desk
10:30 AM | February 17, 2024
National

 Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that any self-serving and fanciful claims regarding the legality of the Pak-Afghan border cannot change the facts of geography, history and international law.

In response to media queries regarding remarks of Afghanistan’s interim deputy foreign minister of, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan remained committed to facilitating fully regulated movement of people and goods across the border based on norms of interstate relations. “We will continue to take steps to this end,” she added.

The spokesperson said Afghanistan would be well advised to address Pakistan’s genuine security concerns than try to divert public attention by such unfortunate public pronouncements.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024