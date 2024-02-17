Saturday, February 17, 2024
Fazlur Rehman narrated a false story: MQM-P

Siddiqui says army chief requested political parties to withdraw no-trust motion

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
KARACHI  -  Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Friday nar­rated details of the meeting of the opposition par­ties with the then Chief of Army Staff General Qa­mar Javed Bajwa and said that the story narrated by JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman was contrary to the facts. Addressing a press conference at Pakistan House, Khalid Maqbool said that he was part of that meeting on March 26 where the army chief invited political leaders who wanted to bring no-trust mo­tion against the then prime minister Imran Khan. 

“The army chief requested the political parties to withdraw no-trust motion to which the political leadership shed light on the deteriorating econo­my in their arguments,” he said. He lamented Ja­maat-i-Islami saying that sometimes they tried to muster up support from Pir Pagara, Imran Khan or Altaf Hussain to bring their revolution. 

“We have shown all political parties a trailer through our Bagh-i-Jinnah gathering,” he said and warned that if they’ll announce a rally today no­body would be able to come out of their houses. 

He claimed divisions among JI leaders Sirajul Haq and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and asked as to why Sirajul Haq had resigned from his position if their mandate had been stolen. He said that JI had the right to stage sit-in but if they would try to add fuel to the fire then MQM-P would not remain si­lent. He said that real representatives of Karachi­ites had been elected finally and they would take care of their people.

