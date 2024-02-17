Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA confiscates Chaudhry Moonis Elahi's assets

FIA confiscates Chaudhry Moonis Elahi's assets
Web Desk
4:02 PM | February 17, 2024
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has seizure the assets of Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.

As per details, special central court in Lahore has issued the written verdict of previous hearing of money laundering case against Moonis Elahi.

The frozen assets include four canals property in New Garden Town Lahore, E.M Capital Company, and Toyota Motors Gujrat.

Also read: SC seeks record from FIA in money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

The court has ordered to SECP to halt the transfer of frozen assets as well as shares of the companies in the verdict.
 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024