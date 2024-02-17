FIA confiscates Chaudhry Moonis Elahi's assets

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has seizure the assets of Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.

As per details, special central court in Lahore has issued the written verdict of previous hearing of money laundering case against Moonis Elahi.

The frozen assets include four canals property in New Garden Town Lahore, E.M Capital Company, and Toyota Motors Gujrat.

The court has ordered to SECP to halt the transfer of frozen assets as well as shares of the companies in the verdict.

