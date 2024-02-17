Foreboding of Pir Pagara: Emergency, Martial law

GDA chief Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi claims judiciary will grant legal cover if military takes control of federation following uncertain situation n Spiritual leader of Hurs says after split mandate no party will be able to run new govt for more than 10 months n Results sold and payments were disbursed almost three months before general elections: Pir of Pagaro.

SAWAN KHASKHELI HYDERABAD - Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara Friday claimed that an emergency or martial law can be imposed in the country and the judiciary will grant it legal cover.

“Army has tested everybody now [...] no one can take control of federation except military,” claimed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, also known as Pir Pagara, while addressing sit-in protest in Sindh’s Jamshoro city against alleged vote rigging. Like several other parties, GDA has been staging protests against the alleged rigging in Feb­ruary 8 general elections.

The GDA leader also expressed serious reservations over the 2024 election results and said that these results had been sold and payments were disbursed almost three months before the conduct of the nationwide polls.

Rashdi also said that his allies had suggested electioneering but he refused them to spend a massive sum of money on public meetings. “I stay away from poli­tics as it demands lies. An indi­vidual is considered to be a great leader who has the quality to spread lies every time.” The re­cent polls have proved that there was no national-level leader present in the country, said the alliance’s chief.

The spiritual leader of Hurs also clarified that they were stag­ing protests against alleged vote rigging but not against any na­tional institutions including the Armed Forces. He added that the entire country was well protect­ed and living in peace due to the security forces. Pagara said that he also rejected the suggestion of boycotting the general elections as it would not be fruitful to let people see things in black-and-white. He also said that it would be difficult for any party to rule the country in the absence of a national-level leader. Pagara pre­dicted that ‘emergency or mar­tial law’ could be imposed in the country in case of any uncertain situation and the judi­ciary would grant it a le­gal cover. “I have always pointed that our Army is a symbol of the Federation, said Pir Sahab Pagara. Our Army is always protecting us and defending the bor­ders and fighting with ter­rorists for us. He said that intra party elections were held in all political parties including PMLN, PPP and Functional League than why election Commission is taking action against the PTI? Pir Sahab Pagara raised the question over the Election Commission that where was the Elec­tion Commission sleep­ing amid such bad buy­ing and selling? He said that everyone was calling Imran Khan a thief say­ing that in his views, he is not a thief. Yes there can be the mistakes usual­ly it always occurs by hu­man being. Pir Sahab Pa­gara said if you don’t give the justice to the people, then people will take a different way to get jus­tice. He said that where there is no justice and re­spect for the people, the situation of law and or­der will be deteriorating there automatically. The mixture after the election results will not be able to run new government for more than eight or ten months, Pagara said and predicted that due to the inflation caused by our past rulers, the middle class was disappearing. He said that even after this election, the inflation will go up again. This so­ciety is being run by mid­dle-class and after high inflation will perish them, he added. If we had boy­cotted the election, these people would not have been exposed and now af­ter the election, they have been exposed at the na­tional and international levels, Pagara added.