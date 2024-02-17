Saturday, February 17, 2024
Four injured in cylinder blast

APP
February 17, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR -   As many as four people sus­tained injuries in a cylin­der blast that occurred inside a residence in Ejazabad Gulbahar No. 4, as reported by a Rescue 1122 official on Friday. The explosion resulted in injuries to four indi­viduals, prompting a rap­id response from Rescue 1122 ambulances and di­saster vehicles. The blast also caused the roof of the room to collapse.

The Rescue 1122 offi­cial confirmed that the initial count of injured individuals was four. Currently, a search oper­ation is ongoing within the wreckage.

