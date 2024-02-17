Four injured in cylinder blast

PESHAWAR - As many as four people sustained injuries in a cylinder blast that occurred inside a residence in Ejazabad Gulbahar No. 4, as reported by a Rescue 1122 official on Friday. The explosion resulted in injuries to four individuals, prompting a rapid response from Rescue 1122 ambulances and disaster vehicles. The blast also caused the roof of the room to collapse.
The Rescue 1122 official confirmed that the initial count of injured individuals was four. Currently, a search operation is ongoing within the wreckage.