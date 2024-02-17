Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan announces financial results for FY2023

KARACHI - Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company continued its growth trajectory and delivered another record year with the highest-ever top line and operating profit. This was in the face of a challenging macro-economic environment and intense competition. The company achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing the PKR 100 billion topline mark with a 36% increase over last year.

The company witnessed a gross profit growth of 18% while gross margin declined by 218 bps due to high inflation, global supply chain disruption, foreign exchange con­straints and currency devalua­tion. However, operating margin declined by 115 bps over last year due to initiatives such as cost ra­tionalization and efficiency build­ing. Profit after tax declined from PKR2.5 billion to PKR 1.5 billion in the same period last year due to a significant increase in finance cost, with interest rates almost doubling over the year. Brand health indicators had a positive trajectory, setting the stage for long-term sustainable growth.

DAIRY &DAIRY-BASED PRODUCTS SEGMENT

The segment reported a rev­enue of PKR 91.68 billion, reflect­ing a growth of 38.3% compared to the previous year. Olper’s led this growth by strengthening its market leadership position through brand and trade invest­ments. Olper’s UHT Milk, Olper’s Cream, Flavored Milk and Tarang all experienced a high double-dig­it revenue growth. Olper’s UHT continued to maintain its pres­ence on air with its ‘Happy Morn­ings’ campaign across key touch points including TV, digital, social media, and in-store. In the last quarter, the brand launched the 1½ Pao Economy Pack, supported by an integrated marketing cam­paign across all relevant consum­er touchpoints, establishing it as the ideal serving size for a single breakfast consumption occasion.

Olper’s flavored milk contin­ued to drive presence on TV through it’s ‘No Break in Perfor­mance’ campaign, encouraging milk consumption in children. It also launched Olper’s All Stars, an animated film driving engage­ment with children through a re­latable and engaging medium.

FROZEN DESSERTS SEGMENT

The segment reported a rev­enue of PKR 8.56 billion, dem­onstrating a growth of 19.2% compared to the previous year. The brand strategically invested in season-opening activities and capitalized on various festivities. Additionally, the business-main­tained consumer excitement by introducing three new innova­tions during the year.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Company expects to face headwinds on both demand and supply sides due to inflationary pressures, declining consumer purchasing power and global sup­ply chain disruptions. However, equipped with an agile business model, the management is con­fidentin its ability to to drive ef­ficiencies across the value chain, build resilience, and future proof the business to deliver growth by staying relevant to consumers.

Dedicated to Nourishing Paki­stan and improving the liveli­hoods of farmers, the Company will continue to advance its exemplary Dairy Development Program, which is designed to ensure inclusive growth and increased profitability for the dairy farmers, including women farmers. Continued investments in brand equity, conversion to packaged milk and product portfolio expansion will remain a priority. With this strategy and distinctive positioning further combined with enterprising talent and emerging method­ologies, the Company is poised for the next chapter in the food safety and nourishment narra­tive in Pakistan.