Good news for students: Karachi board to give additional marks to students

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has chosen to grant students in pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science Part I a potential increase of up to 15% in marks.

The decision was made following directives from Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd.) Maqbool Baqar. The caretaker CM endorsed the suggestions of the fact-finding committee, formed to investigate the unusually low marks received by intermediate part-I students this year.

In response to the committee’s report submitted to the CM, the BIEK’s IT section in-charge was dismissed from his position. Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar stated that the decision to grant up to 15% additional marks to pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science students was based on the committee’s recommendation.

“It has been decided that all the students would be given 15 extra marks in math, 12 in physics, chemistry, and statistics each, and six in zoology and botany each,” he said.

The committee proposed creating paper patterns and a marking scheme at the beginning of each academic year, which would be valid for three years.

The caretaker CM instructed officials to expand the number of paper inspection centers to 10 in Karachi.

CM Baqar emphasized the use of an optical mark recognition system for checking MCQ papers to eradicate errors. He also stressed the significance of training for employees, including head examiners, examiners, and invigilators.

“The controller of examinations, all deputy controllers, and the IT manager are responsible for conducting the examinations in 2023,” he added.

According to the results released by BIEK on January 23, 80% of candidates failed in arts (regular), 72% failed in arts (private), and 63% failed in commerce (private) groups.

Previous results indicated a success rate of only 36.51% for pre-medical candidates, 34.79% for pre-engineering candidates, and 38.69% for computer science candidates.