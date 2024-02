LAHORE - Pakistan’s Hamza Roman qualified for the boy’s sin­gles final of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday. In the boys singles semifinal, Ham­za beat Dong Hyeon of Korea (2nd seed) and qualified for the final, where he would face Kiagaoge Kang of China. In the boys doubles semifi­nals, Bilal Asim and Ahmad Nael Qureshi of Pakistan qualified for the final.