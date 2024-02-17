Hamza Saeed wins gold in 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed won the gold medal by defeating Iran’s Mohammad Ibrahim Hosseini 9-1, 14-3 in the +87kg category final of the 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship G-1 in Tehran. Earlier, Hamza won against Iran’s Amir Mohammad in the semifinal and Iran’s Parham Khowari in the quarterfinal, according to a news release issued here on Friday. In the -54 category final, Pakistan’s Shahzeb Khan was defeated by an Iranian player. In the second round of the final, the referee disqualified Shahzeb, who finished as a silver medal. Sharing his views, Hamza said: “It was a great honour for me to win the gold medal for Pakistan and the best player of the championship award. Renowned athletes from all over the world participated in the Fajr Open. Our head coach Yusuf Karami gave the best training to all the athletes in preparation for the event.” Silver medalist Shahzeb Khan said that unfortunately, he couldn’t win the gold medal, but he would try to win honours for Pakistan by working harder in future. In the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship, Iran won first place, Pakistan got second place and Kazakhstan got third place. Hamza was declared the best player of the Fajr Open.