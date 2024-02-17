Hamza Saeed wins gold in 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed won the gold medal by de­feating Iran’s Mohammad Ibrahim Hosseini 9-1, 14-3 in the +87kg category final of the 33rd Fajr Open Tae­kwondo Championship G-1 in Tehran. Earlier, Hamza won against Iran’s Amir Mo­hammad in the semifinal and Iran’s Parham Khowari in the quarterfinal, according to a news release issued here on Friday. In the -54 category fi­nal, Pakistan’s Shahzeb Khan was defeated by an Iranian player. In the second round of the final, the referee dis­qualified Shahzeb, who fin­ished as a silver medal. Shar­ing his views, Hamza said: “It was a great honour for me to win the gold medal for Pakistan and the best player of the championship award. Renowned athletes from all over the world participated in the Fajr Open. Our head coach Yusuf Karami gave the best training to all the ath­letes in preparation for the event.” Silver medalist Shah­zeb Khan said that unfortu­nately, he couldn’t win the gold medal, but he would try to win honours for Pakistan by working harder in future. In the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship, Iran won first place, Pakistan got sec­ond place and Kazakhstan got third place. Hamza was declared the best player of the Fajr Open.