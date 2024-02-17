HEC holds regional round of PUDC in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Regional office in Peshawar recent­ly hosted the Regional Round of the Pa­kistan Universities Debating Champi­onship (PUDC) 2023-24 at Hafizullah Auditorium, Khyber Medical Universi­ty (KMU). Distinguished guests, includ­ing Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and VC Sarhad University of Science & Technology Peshawar Prof. Dr. Salim ur Rehman, graced the event.

A total of 27 universities nominated their students for the event, with 156 par­ticipants, including 41 females, from 24 public and private sector universities par­ticipating. In the English debate, FATA Uni­versity, FR Kohat secured the 1st position, followed by the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar at 2nd, and Hazara University, Mansehra at 3rd.

In the Urdu debate, Ghulam Ishaq Khan University of Sciences and Technology, Swabi secured 1st position, Women Uni­versity, Swabi attained 2nd Position, and the University of Agriculture, DI Khan claimed 3rd Position. Only two teams from each category will advance to the Na­tional Level at HEC Islamabad.

The Chief Guest, VC KMU Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, and Guest of Honour VC Sar­had University of Science & Informa­tion Technology, Peshawar Prof Dr. Sal­im ur Rehman, expressed their gratitude to Deputy Director / In-charge Shafi-ur-Rahman and to Focal Person / Organiz­er Ghulam Nabi, Assistant Director HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar for their ded­icated efforts.