HEC organises debating competition

LAHORE - The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) on Friday organised regional round of Paki­stan Universities Debating Competition at Kho­rana Auditorium of Punjab University Institute of Chemistry. On this occasion, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, HEC’s Regional Director Ghafoor Ahmed, Director PU Directorate of Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

University of Sargodha won first position in Urdu declamation contest while University of Child Health Sciences bagged second position. Punjab University won the third position in the Urdu declamation competitions. In English de­bates, King Edward Medical College Lahore won the first position, Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design second and Government College Univer­sity Lahore won the third position. Students from 48 universities participated in the competitions.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood paid tribute to the HEC for organizing success­ful competitions. He said that such activities im­prove the hidden abilities of students. He said that PU will continue to play its role to increase the skills of students with education.

HEC Director Ghafoor Ahmed while congratu­lating the successful students said that to take the country forward, constructive and critical think­ing must be highlighted among the students. He said that HEC would continue to organize such events to polish skills of the university students.