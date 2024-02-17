Honda offers easy installment plans for its popular CD 70

In an effort to make Honda motorcycles more accessible to Pakistani buyers, Honda is offering easy installment plans for its popular CD 70 model. Known for its durability, Honda has earned the trust of consumers in Pakistan.

The CD 70, along with the Honda 125, continues to be a top choice for buyers due to its reliability. Despite economic challenges and rising fuel costs, the Honda CD 70 stands out for its fuel efficiency, availability of parts, low maintenance, and strong resale value.

To address financial concerns, commercial banks are offering convenient installment options, including zero mark-up for the first three and six months. These plans aim to make the Honda CD 70 more affordable for a wider range of buyers.

3 Months Plan: Rs52,650 (zero mark-up)

6 Months Plan: Rs26,250 (zero mark-up)

9 Months Plan: Rs20,500

12 Months Plan: Rs16,150

18 Months Plan: Rs11,750

24 Months Plan: Rs9,550

36 Months Plan: Rs7,350



With its reputation for durability and reliability, along with flexible payment options, the Honda CD 70 remains a popular choice for those seeking a dependable and economical motorcycle for daily use in Pakistan.