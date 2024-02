HYDERABAD - The As­sistant Commissioner Qasi­mabad Abdul Wahid Chana, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, reviewed the prices of meat, chicken, fish and other es­sential items in various mar­kets and imposed a fine of 17,000 rupees on five trad­ers who violated the official prices. On this occasion, trad­ers were directed to strictly adhere to government prices and warned of legal action if they failed to comply. The of­ficers concerned also accom­panied him during the visit.