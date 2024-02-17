ICCI’s Business Opportunities Conference in Dubai next month

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is organising Business Op­portunities Conference (BOC) in Dubai in the first week of March 2024.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Paki­stan’s Ambassador to UAE, lauded ICCI for organizing the next edition of its Business Op­portunities Conference (BOC) in Dubai in the first week of March 2024 and assured his cooperation in making it suc­cessful. He said this while talk­ing to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and discussed with him the matters for making ICCI BOC in Dubai a result-oriented event. The ambassador said that Pakistan and UAE have great potential to strengthen busi­ness relations and set up joint ventures. He stressed that a se­ries of BOC-like events should be organized by the Pakistani Chambers of Commerce in UAE to explore all untapped areas of bilateral cooperation and expand economic relations. He said that his Embassy would extend all possible coopera­tion to ICCI in making the BOC a landmark event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Presi­dent Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, said that ICCI has already held successful BOCs in Turkey, Malaysia, and Azer­baijan and the Chamber has planned to organize the next edition of BOC in Dubai, which is a hub of business and invest­ment activities. He said that a 160-member delegation of ICCI representing real estate, construction, IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food pro­cessing and packaging, light engineering, logistics, fran­chising, tourism, and other sectors would attend the BOC and award ceremony. He said that both countries have great potential to further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations. He hoped that ICCI BOC would provide a good platform for the private sectors of both countries to hold B2B meetings, exchange ideas, de­velop strong business linkages, and explore opportunities for business and investment col­laborations in areas of interest. He said that ICCI would also organize a small exhibition of Pakistani products on the sidelines of BOC to show their export potential. He said that representatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and other prominent businessmen and investors of the UAE would be invited to the BOC.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also met with Ambassador Javed Malik, President, Dubai Diplomat Business Club, and took him on board to make the ICC BOC in Dubai a suc­cessful event for Pakistan. Ja­ved Malik appreciated ICCI for organizing its BOC in Dubai and assured his cooperation to make it successful.