Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IG Punjab for strict action against unlicensed drivers

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday issued a special message from Aab’shar Khidmat Center, that strict legal action will be taken against mo­torists who do not have license.

He said all obstacles in issuing driving license online have been removed, adding that more than 34 laws in this regard have been amended.

The IG Punjab declared that any vehicle driv­en by an individual without a license would face strict action and directed concerned authorities to gear up their action. 

On this occasion, additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig said that in a few weeks 1 crore 24 lakh citizens have got their driving licenses, adding, “We have made all the license centers and traffic offices friendly for the citizens.”

Everyone needs to play role for country’s prosperity: PU VC

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024