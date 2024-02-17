Saturday, February 17, 2024
Illegal mining, logging banned in Swat

APP
February 17, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   District Administration Swat has imposed a ban on mining and excavation for a period of sixty days hence forthwith.

According to district administration, ban has been imposed to protect aquatic life of River Swat and to bridges and public property.

It was said that ban is also imposed to reduce chances of dengue and malaria that are increasing from water accumulation due to illegal mining and excavation.

Moreover, illegal mining and excavation could also damage bridges and public properties and increase probabilities of floods in monsoon season. 

District administration has also banned logging in protected areas, and use of chainsaw within limits of the district for a period of sixty days citing hazard­ous climate changes. It was said that ban on illegal logging would also help control and reduce harm­ful effects associated with climate change. The viola­tors would be dealt under section 188, said an official statement issued on Friday.

Everyone needs to play role for country's prosperity: PU VC

